Shirley Jean (Wippler) McKibbon

Shirley Jean (Wippler) McKibbon passed away on Oct. 10, 2022, at the age of 91 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.

She was born to Albert and Isabelle (Schaak) Wippler on Oct. 12, 1930 in Superior, Wis., and grew up in Cass Lake and Kelly Lake, Minn. She was a graduate of Assumption Hall, Hibbing High School and Bemidji State Teachers College. She taught school in Grand Rapids, Minn., and San Bernardino, Calif. On Oct. 25, 1952, she married Earl Andrew McKibbon in San Bernardino. Shortly thereafter they moved back to Kelly Lake then on to Babbitt, Minn., where they raised their family of 7 children. She was a member of St Pius X Catholic Church until she moved to Virginia, Minn., with son, William and family, Side Lake, Minn., with son, Albert and Janet and wintered in Maricopa, Ariz., with daughter, Mary and Nicholas where she was active in the Parish of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. She loved spending as much time as possible in Alaska visiting her children living there, David, Earl Jr., Anita and their families. Shirley moved permanently to Hermantown, Minn., in April 2019 where her daughter, Nancy and husband, William were her caregivers until her long loving life ended. She was very active in the church and was a Religious Education teacher and Boy Scout leader. She was instrumental in establishing the first snowmobile training classes, Minnesota Snowmobile trails, including the Taconite Trail and many of its Spurs and Editor of one of the first snowmobile newspapers. She was the City Assessor of Babbitt. In her retirement, she volunteered her expert services to seniors and helped them with tax preparation and finding the right health insurance. She was also active with ROCK (Raising Our Children’s Kids) with AEOA in Virginia, MN.

