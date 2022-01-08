Shirley Jean Reichel

January 22, 1932 — December 20, 2021

Shirley Jean Reichel, 89, died on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

She was born on Jan. 22, 1932, to Wayne and Hilda (Makela) Stenbeck in Cook, Minn.

She was a graduate of Cook High School, and on June 1, 1951, she married her high-school sweetheart, John Richard “Dick” Reichel. She was by his side as he served in the Marines at El Toro Marine base in Corona, Calif., and upon returning home to become a life-long resident of Cook.

Shirley raised four children and was also a very talented florist. She operated her own floral shop for many years until arthritis took its toll. However, she still continued to pass on her knowledge of flower arranging and would often step in to help out with special occasions.

Shirley is survived by her daughters: Kathy (John) O’Keeffe of Worthington, Ohio, Sandi (Ray) Bialke-Pinkerton of Wadsworth, Ohio; son, Fred (Kirsten) Reichel of Cook; special niece, Loretta (David) Rankila and their daughter, Kaylin Rankila, all of Cook; six grandchildren: Cory (Hannah) Bialke, Jessica Price, Pat (Rachel), Ryan (Christina), and Joe (Erica) O’Keeffe, and Karl (Sydney Schuster) Reichel; sister-in-law, Arvilla Reichel; along with many great grandchildren; extended family members; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; son, Marty Reichel; grandson, Trevor Reichel; sister, Dorothy and her husband Jack Whiteside; brother, Stanley Stenbeck and his wife Mary Leah; brother-in-law, Glenn Reichel; niece, Ann Katzenberger; and nephew-in-law, Dewey Katzenberger.

A service and interment will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are by the Mlaker Funeral Home of Cook. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

