Shirley Jean Peak, 80, of Duluth, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice.

Interment to take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Colvin Cemetery in Makinen with memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Colvin Town Hall, 2579 Vermilion Tr., Makinen. All state mandated COVID-19 protocols will be followed; masks and 6-foot social distancing required.

Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home.

