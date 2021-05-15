Shirley Jean Peak, 80, of Duluth, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospice.
Interment to take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Colvin Cemetery in Makinen with memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Colvin Town Hall, 2579 Vermilion Tr., Makinen. All state mandated COVID-19 protocols will be followed; masks and 6-foot social distancing required.
Arrangements by Sunrise Funeral Home.
