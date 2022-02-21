Shirley Jean Adair

Shirley Jean (Grant) Adair, 79, of Buhl, Minn., passed away at the Emeralds in Grand Rapids, Minn.
She was born in Syracuse, N.Y., to Orva and Geraldine (Voorhies) Grant on April 17, 1942. Shirley grew up attending Rochester School for the Deaf in Rochester, N.Y. Shirley married William (Jack) John Adair Jr. on June 1, 1963. They had 3 girls. Shirley was an avid member of the Syracuse Deaf Club and attended a lot of the activities with her youngest daughter. Shirley loved to sew, diamond art, cross stitch and her love for hummingbirds and Betty Boop had her working on many projects at one time. She loved to visit her friends and play cards. She loved to sew with friends. She always said two minds and 4 eyes are always better. She was loved by many and had a great sense of humor. She enjoyed visiting with her friends on her VP after her daughter moved her to Minnesota where she lived in a few places in the 10 years she lived here. She was a Mom, an Aunt, a Grandma, and a Great Grandma.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Joyce Lynn Adair of Buhl; her ex-husband, William (Jack) John Adair Jr.; six biological grandchildren: Stephanie Meade, Elizabeth Meade, William (Billy) Meade, Benjamin Meade, Annalyssa Sikorski, and Jacob Sikorski; along with four great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Wendy Jo Meade and Jeannine Sikorski; along with her sisters, Christine Grant and Nancy Ellsworth.
A celebration of life will be held on April 23 in Buhl, and another at the end of May or beginning of June in Syracuse, N.Y., before being buried in the Onondaga Valley Cemetery.
