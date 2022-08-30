Shirley J. Wellman, age 83, of Virginia, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in her home.
She was born Nov. 19, 1938, in St. James, Minn., the daughter of Hans and Nina Berge. Shirley married Kenneth Wellman in 1957 in Iowa; and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Ken’s ministry brought them to several places in Minnesota, including Fairmont and Virginia. Shirley was employed as a secretary/receptionist at Lakeview Health Care Center in Fairmont. She had a life-long love of music, singing in various choral groups and church choirs. Her other passion was traveling, which included many highlights, including the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. Shirley was a member of Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia, a cross-country ski club, and she enjoyed biking and her YMCA membership.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Rev. Ken Wellman of Virginia; daughter, Mary Wellman of Virginia; extended family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Michael and Todd; and siblings, Harvey and Patricia.
The Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia. Pastor Rob Kopp will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.bauamnfuneralhome.com
