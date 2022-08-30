Shirley J. Wellman

Shirley J. Wellman, age 83, of Virginia, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in her home.

She was born Nov. 19, 1938, in St. James, Minn., the daughter of Hans and Nina Berge. Shirley married Kenneth Wellman in 1957 in Iowa; and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Ken’s ministry brought them to several places in Minnesota, including Fairmont and Virginia. Shirley was employed as a secretary/receptionist at Lakeview Health Care Center in Fairmont. She had a life-long love of music, singing in various choral groups and church choirs. Her other passion was traveling, which included many highlights, including the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. Shirley was a member of Peace United Methodist Church in Virginia, a cross-country ski club, and she enjoyed biking and her YMCA membership.

