Shirley J. Johnson, 62, of St. Paul, formerly of Parkville, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.

Shirley is survived by siblings: Christine (Jim) Hyrkas, Rebecca (Steven) Shindler, Barbara Jayson, Ben Johnson, Jill Blascoe, and Tom (Jyll) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Wilbert C. and Virginia Johnson.

A memorial service for Shirley will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Mueller Memorial, St. Paul, 835 Johnson Parkway, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In her memory, donations are preferred to your local humane society.

