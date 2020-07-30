Shirley Frances Hovet, 80, of Hibbing, passed away July 27, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1940, in Goodridge, Minn., to Elner and Tillie (Kotrba) Eliason and later moved to Hibbing with her late husband, Gordon Hovet in 1988. Shirley loved spending time at the casino and at the lake with her family. She also enjoyed watching the Vikings and Brewers. Shirley loved to garden, make quilts and was an excellent baker, placing in contests at the Wisconsin State Fair.
She is survived by her three children, Laura (Tim) Duellman, Gregory Hovet and Jason Hovet; grandchildren, Megan and Matthew Duellman, Jonathan, Gregory II and Jeffrey Hovet, Nick, Christine and Courtney Hovet; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Harvey Eliason; and good friend, Sandy Chamernik.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Richard and Carrol Eliason, Arlene Dahle and Sharon Grobove; and brothers-in-law, Torval Dahle and Adam Grobove.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing from 11 a.m. to noon followed by the interment at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
