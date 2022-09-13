Shirley Ellen Latimer, 83, of Buhl went to be with her Lord on Sept. 7, 2022.
Shirley was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Duluth to Richard and Allie (Nissila) Isaacson. She attended a few different schools and was a graduate from Cotton High School in 1957, valedictorian of her class. She attended a technical school and earned her accounting degree.
Shirley worked at the Arrowhead Shirt Factory in Virginia for 18 years before going to Firestone as the bookkeeper for 28 years where she retired. She was very proud of what she accomplished at Firestone’s Virginia office and Hibbing office. Shirley was a member of the Hope Presbyterian Church in Virginia for many years. She had many hobbies of crocheting, knitting and needlepoint. She crocheted many, many dolls for her daughter and granddaughters. She used her sewing skills to also make drapes and curtains for a few years.
Shirley was also an avid bowler and loved bowling on a team with family, where one year they won the first place trophy. She also loved fishing and had many fishing excursions to Lake of the Woods with husband Jack. She loved country music and spent many hours listening to her vast collection of tapes and CDs. She played the organ and tried her hand at the steel guitar.
Shirley loved spending time with family and especially loved being around grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she watched them she would bring her signature treat of graham crackers and milk. She always made sure to have games, crayons and color books for them when they came to visit her.
Shirley is survived by her children, Walda (Don) Fultz, Brian (Lora) Palokangas, Steven (Laura) Palokangas; siblings, Ralph (Kathy) Isaacson, Marvin (Carol) Isaacson, Diane (Chris) Kehus; stepsister Janet Salo; stepbrother Don (Sherri) Lindquist; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack Latimer; her brothers, Clifford Isaacson, Harold Isaacson and Irvin Isaacson; sister, Dorothy Daigle; and stepbrother, Clyde Lindquist.
A funeral service will be at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home in Virginia on Monday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m., with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Refreshments will follow the service at the Virginia Elks club.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Latimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.