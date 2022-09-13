Shirley Ellen Latimer

Shirley Ellen Latimer, 83, of Buhl went to be with her Lord on Sept. 7, 2022.

Shirley was born Sept. 5, 1939, in Duluth to Richard and Allie (Nissila) Isaacson. She attended a few different schools and was a graduate from Cotton High School in 1957, valedictorian of her class. She attended a technical school and earned her accounting degree.

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Latimer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries