Shirley Ann Salmi, 59, of Mountain Iron, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at her home in Mountain Iron, Minn.
She was born June 30, 1961 in Cook, Minn., to Harry and Patricia (Bohar) Pauna. Shirley was a graduate of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School and later attended nurses training. Shirley raised her children and worked as a certified nursing assistant for many years at Clayridge and Willow Wood Assisted Living facilities.
Shirley was an extremely caring person who enjoyed cooking and interior decorating. She was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed riding horses.
Survivors include her son, Eric (Dee Dee) Crist of Cottage Grove; parents, Harry and Patricia Pauna; grandchildren, Taylor Crist and Lance Nguyen; siblings: Daniel (Anna) Pauna, David (Tracy) Pauna, Edwin (Mary Ann) Pauna and Allen Pauna; one niece, several nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; and a son, Shawn
Funeral service for Shirley will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Current COVID mandates including masks and social distancing will be followed.
Burial will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik, Minn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.