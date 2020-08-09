Shirley Ann Mesich

Shirley Mesich, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing under the tender care of Fairview Hospice and Guardian Angels. Her husband Tom was at her side with words of comfort, reminiscing over their 69-year marriage, and sharing fond memories of raising their family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren shared their personal sentiment of love and appreciation prior to her passing.
Shirley was born Aug. 14, 1930, in Chisholm, Minn., the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Gersich) Cossick.
Shirley worked as a secretary at W.S. Moore Mining Company where she met her husband Tom. The two were married on Jan. 27, 1951, in thirty-below-zero weather and their marriage was aglow with love. The family grew as they welcomed five children. Shirley was a dedicated and devoted mother, cooking, baking, and supporting the kids in activities and sports. Shirley always had a smile on her face, rosy cheeks, and had the utmost concern for others’ needs over her own. She is known for her hospitality having an open heart, open home, and open hand displaying Christian qualities to all. Shirley had a close circle of family and friends. She came from a musical family and enjoyed all kinds of music, polka dancing, and singing. As a young family, Tom and Shirley traveled with their children on family trips and continued the tradition with grandchildren out east to Bethany Beach where many family memories were made. A cookbook was made in Shirley’s honor keeping our family’s favorite dishes and desserts for the next generation. Shirley had a passion for giving back to the Hibbing community through various volunteer roles. At the nursing home, Shirley was helpful and encouraging to all.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Mesich of 69 years; children, Thomas R. Mesich, Gary (Sandy) Mesich, Marianne (Brad) Allen, Barbara Zeis, and Carol Spencer; 13 grandchildren: Jessica, Alyssa, Katie, Emery, Taylor, Elizabeth, Eric, Kristen, Kori, Kelly, Holly, Amber and Mitchell; and five great-grandchildren: Stephen, Wesley, Wyatt, Reign and Oliver with one more great-grandchild on the way.
Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Krtinich; mother, Mary Cossick; father, Andrew Cossick; and brother, Ramon Cossick.
A celebration of Shirley’s life will be on Friday, Aug. 14, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with the Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. For questions, call the church at 218-262-5541 or Dougherty Funeral at 218-262-2214. Social distancing guidelines and mask requirements will be followed.
Please send all donations to the Guardian Angels Health Rehabilitation Center, Attn: Kelly-Activity Director, 1500 Third Avenue East, Hibbing, MN 55746. Shirley loved the music and the activities at Guardian Angels and was a faithful participant. In honor of our mom, we request donations be made to the Activities Department at Guardian Angels to support this vital, upbuilding, and diverse service to the residents.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
