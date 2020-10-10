Shirley Ann (Lastovich) Satovich passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She is survived by many loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by parents, Emil and Anne Lastovich; daughter, Amy Jo Satovich; and infant brother, Ronald Lastovich.
There will be a celebration of life held at a future date, to be determined.
