Shirley Ann Kuntz, 83, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born in Mountain Iron to Samuel and Wilhelmina {Mattila) Samppala, the youngest of 14 children. Shirley graduated from Mountain Iron High School and did secretarial work. She was united in marriage to Norman Kuntz in 1958, became a full-time homemaker and lived in Mountain Iron until March of 2018, when they moved to Andover, Minn.

Shirley was a kind, caring, loving person who cherished time spent with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 62 years, daughter Cheryl (Craig) Hendrickson; son, Robert (Jeanie) Kuntz; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Katherine Johnson and Carolyn Stephens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Steven Kuntz; brothers: Arthur, Urho, Walfred and Edwin Samppala; sisters: Ellen Bourland, Eleanor Spehar, Evelyn Buffetta, Florence Kuflik, Lila Nelson, Nancy Ekstrom and Luella Van Meter.

Due to COVID, the family will hold a small private gathering to celebrate Shirley's life and legacy.

