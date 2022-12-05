Shirley Ann Kuberka
October 7, 1936—December 1, 2022
Shirley Ann Kuberka
October 7, 1936—December 1, 2022
Shirley Ann Kuberka, 86 of Chisholm, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1936, in Hayward, Wis., to Victor and Ruth (Livermore) Olker. She married Stanley J. Kuberka on June 21, 1958, in Hayward, Wis. They lived in Wittenberg, Wis., for two years before making their home in Chisholm in 1960. Shirley worked as a registered nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth before devoting her time to raising her family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Churches in Chisholm and Buhl as well as the Catholic Council of Women. She enjoyed playing cards with her bridge and Tripoli clubs, sewing quilts for overseas and many other acts of mercy and charity. Most of all, she loved Sunday afternoon games with her family, blueberry picking, baking and hand writing letters to friends.
Shirley is lovingly survived by her husband, Stan; children: Susan (Edgar) Murphy of Fridley, Minn., Carol (Gerald) Arel of Mounds View, Minn., and Nancy (Jerrie) Wickstrom of Barnum, Minn.; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother John (Nancy) Olker of Lake Elmo, Minn.; and sister-in-law, Therse Olker of Santa Cruz, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tom; brothers, Donald and Harvey; and sister, Mary Olker.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place only on Friday, Dec. 9, at Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel from 5 -7 p.m. with a Parish Rosary at 6:30 p.m. A private interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Hibbing Family Life Care Center and the Range Center in Chisholm.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
