Shirley Ann Korpela

Shirley Ann (Hanela) Korpela, 94, of Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Virginia, Minn.
She was born on Jan. 8, 1926, in Virginia to John and Mathilda (Kauppila) Hanela and grew up in Pike-Sandy and attended school there and in Embarrass.
On Sept. 22, 1945, she was united in marriage to Harold Korpela at the Sandy Lutheran Church, after Harold returned home from serving in World War II.
Prior to marriage, Shirley attended a “seamstress” school in Duluth. She worked at the Shirt Factory in Virginia sewing military uniforms during WWII, and continued working until their first child was born. Shirley then devoted her life to her family as a homemaker. She also devoted her life to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She taught Sunday School at the Sand Lake Chapel for many years and led many young souls to Jesus.
Harold and Shirley lived in Wuori Township raising their family, and then bought their home on Lake Vermilion where they lived for 30 years until moving to Virginia.
Shirley was a friend to many and an active community member. She volunteered for the Food Shelf and Meals on Wheels for many years. She also was an election judge and did volunteer work with the Vermilion Lake Association. She too was a member of the Ladies of Kaleva. Shirley worshipped with the church family at the Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church in Virginia.
After moving to Carefree Assisted Living, she worshipped there on Sundays. The family would like to thank Pastor Eugene and Rebbeca O’Brien for ministering to her during her stay at Carefree. She also faithfully watched and enjoyed the Woodlands Bible Church broadcast on T.V.
Shirley is survived by daughter, Jill (Jerry) Korpela-Bontems of Tower; son, Steven of Virginia; grandsons, Justin (Margret) Monacelli and Ryan (Amy) Monacelli, both of Eveleth; great-grandchildren: Lindsay (David) Hernandez of Iron, Noah Monacelli of Eveleth, Evan Monacelli of Cloquet and Drake Monacelli of Duluth; great-great-grandsons, Ezra Hernandez and Roman Hernandez; also Shirley’s special “double” cousin. Norma Bodovinic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; son, Jay; three sisters, Sheila, Beverley and June; eight brothers: Russell in infancy, John, Harley, Hartley, William, Kenneth, Elgin in infancy and Dalton.
The family would like to thank the staff at Virginia Carefree Living for their loving care of Shirley.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Woodlands Bible Church in Eveleth with Justin Monacelli officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Private family burial will be at the Sand Lake Chapel Cemetery.
In accordance with CDC guidelines masks are encouraged.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.