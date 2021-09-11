Shirley Ann Anderson, 81, of Melrude, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Shirley was born on Sept. 29, 1939, to John and Nora (Strom) Dickson in Balkan Township, Minn.
Shirley graduated from the Cotton High School, Class of 1957. Following high school, she worked as a telephone operator. Shirley was united in marriage to Melvin Anderson on May 2, 1959 in Virginia.
Shirley later worked at Byrnes Greenhouse and bartended at Sanitary Harry’s. She also worked at the Cotton and Albrook Schools where she was a lunch ticket attendant and volunteered in the ticket booth for sporting events. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary of Cloquet. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and tinkering in her kitchen. Shirley is remembered as a prolific BINGO and canasta player. Shirley’s potato salad and homemade buns were a favorite among her family and friends. She took the greatest pleasure in spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her children: Sheryll Anderson of Mt. Iron, Kathryn (Scott VanWave) Anderson of Esko, Brenda Thiel of Mt. Iron, and Penny (Don) Lauder of Carlton; two grandchildren: Jennifer (Kaden Matteen) VanWave of Esko and Chase Lauder of Carlton; siblings: Dennis Dickson of Zim, Donna Stenholm of Pelican Rapids, Roger (Marladeen) Dickson of Arizona and Richard (Dottie) Dickson of Kelsey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; a sister, Jean Amberg; and her parents.
Funeral service for Shirley will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Cotton Community Church with Pastor Bob Romig officiating.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Cotton Community Church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Ellsburg Riverview Cemetery in Melrude.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
