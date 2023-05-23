Shirley Angen, age 91, a lifetime resident of Hibbing, Minn., died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing, Minn.
She was born March 7, 1932, at Hibbing General Hospital and was the first-born child of Kenneth and Sophia Pederson. Shirley was a graduate of Hibbing High School, Hibbing Junior College, and St. Olaf College in Northfield Minnesota.
On June 25, 1955, she was united in marriage to Boyd Angen at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, MN. Shirley was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and was active as a Sunday School, Wednesday Release Time, Vacation Bible School and Confirmation class teacher for many years. She also served on the altar guild for 19 years and took part in the planning of the 75th and 100th anniversary of the congregation.
Shirley loved to read. She and Boyd were always interested in learning about their Norwegian heritage and family history.
She is survived by her son, David (Pamela) Angen; grandson, Karl (Brittani) Angen; great-grandson, Finn Angen; and numerous family and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband Boyd in 2010; brothers, Carleton and Paul Pederson.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing, Bill Bauman will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Hibbing Park-Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing, 501 East 23rd Street, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Family Services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing.
