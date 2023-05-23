Shirley Angen

Shirley Angen, age 91, a lifetime resident of Hibbing, Minn., died Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing, Minn.

Service information

May 26
Visitation
Friday, May 26, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
May 26
Funeral Service
Friday, May 26, 2023
1:00PM
Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home
2030 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
