Shirley A. Vlatkovich, 82, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her home late on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
She was born May 20, 1938, in Penobscot, Minn., in old North Hibbing, to her parents Adolph and Della (Pauley) Bertram. Sixty two years ago she married the love of her life, Michael Vlatkovich. Together they raised six children and modeled for them the Lord’s gift of enduring love. Shirley was a loving and proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She shared her love of family, friends, humor and home with all that knew her. She was always ready for a game of smear or to share a cup of coffee and conversation. Prior to her passing, she proudly owned and operated Remember When and 3 Women Estate Sales. She will be remembered for her smile and sense of humor, often taken at her own expense. In the end, she left a legacy of love to bridge the time until she is reunited with her loved ones in heaven. “Death leaves heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Don Bertram and Geraldine (Floyd) Castagneri; in-laws, Michael and Lucille (Jovanovich) Vlatkovich; sons, Chris and Todd Vlatkovich; and grandson, Niko Vlatkovich.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; and children, Jody, Scott (ex daughter in law, Shari Sweetnam), Jeff, and Tara; and thirteen grand children: Christian Vlatkovich, Justin Vlatkovich, Maddey Vlatkovich, Abbey (Joe) Vaughan, Mathew (Sarah) Vlatkovich, Jessica (Chad) Johnson, David (Emily Yancey) Vlatkovich, Mychal Vlatkovich, Ashley (John) Dietz, Tristan Vlatkovich, Samantha Murrer, Beau Vlatkovich, Stephanie Vlatkovich; and eight great grand children.
Due to covid concerns, her family already gathered to celebrate her life. At a later date, we may gather with family and friends to further celebrate her life.
In lieu of memorials, please send donations to Hibbing Fairview Hospice.
To leave an online message of condolence for, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
