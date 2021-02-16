Shirlee Katherine Ann (Pakko) Gangl

Shirlee Katherine Ann (Pakko) Gangl, 84, longtime resident of Hibbing, passed away peacefully at her home in Hibbing, Minn., on Feb. 11, 2021.

Shirlee was born on Aug. 31, 1936 to Matt and Tina (Antikainen) Pakko. The youngest of five children, she and her family called Nashwauk Home. She married the love of her life, Gerald “Tootsie” Gangl in 1952. They stayed in Nashwauk where they raised their two sons, Jer and Guy, and mourned the loss of their infant daughter Terri. Shirlee loved spending summer days with her grandkids; Jake, Justin, and Joel at the family cabin on Buck Lake, hosting the family’s annual Christmas Eve get-together, fishing, crosswords puzzles, cryptograms, birch trees, and butterflies.

Shirlee is survived by her son, Guy (Lynne) Gangl; grandsons, Jake (Fianna) Gangl, Justin (Sarah Drlaca) Gangl, Joel (Amber Newman) Gangl; great-grandkids, Mara, Christian, Kaylynn, Aiden, Justice, Gavin, Josie, Jaxon, and Jazmine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Toots; infant daughter, Terri; son, Jer; parents, Matt and Tina; stepdad, Helmer Ojala; and brothers, Walford, Raymond, Robert and Donald.

Shirlee was a very private person and according to her wishes, a small private ceremony will be held for immediate family at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Steve Tomberlin will officiate.

She will be interred with her husband at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth, Minn.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Shirlee, please visit us at: www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

