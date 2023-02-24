Shilo Scott Skalsky

Shilo Scott Skalsky

Shilo Skalsky, age 29 of Pengilly, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home.

To send flowers to the family of Shilo Skalsky, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 4, 2023
12:00PM
Dougherty Funeral Home Hibbing
2615 First Avenue
Hibbing, MN 55746
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Mar 4
Interment
Saturday, March 4, 2023
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Load entries