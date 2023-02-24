Shilo Scott Skalsky
Shilo Skalsky, age 29 of Pengilly, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home.
Shilo Skalsky, age 29 of Pengilly, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at his home.
He was born December 6, 1993, to Peter Skalsky and Tammy Johnson (Specht) in Hibbing. Shilo attended Nashwauk-Keewatin schools. Recently he joined the Iron Workers Union 512 and was working for Lakehead Construction. He could often be found out on the lake fishing which was his true passion. Shilo had a great sense of humor, he had a charisma that always made people feel welcome. Shilo would never shy away from helping someone in need and was quick to invite people out to the lake to go fishing. Family was very important to Shilo and he showed this by being an exceptional partner, father, son and brother.
He is survived by his life partner and fiancé, Jordan Fowler; parents, Peter (Marla) Skalsky and Tammy (Mike Carpenter) Johnson; daughter, Elliana Skalsky and one baby boy on the way; siblings: Nicole (Jeremy) Thompson, Christopher Skalsky, Derek (Kate) Skalsky, Garrett (Caitlin) Johnson, Jason Carpenter, Justin (Katy) Carpenter, Nicole (Marco) Peluso, Carl Wyatt, grandparents David Specht, and Donna Skalsky, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ava; maternal grandma, Crystal Spech;, paternal grandpa, Vincent Skalsky; and sister-in-law, Tiffany Skalsky.
A memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Report
