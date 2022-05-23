Sheryl Marie Hammons, 61, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday evening May 8, 2022.
Sheryl was born on Nov. 9, 1960, in the Twin Cities area and was adopted at an early age by Robert Nelson and Judy Wilson. She battled diabetes from a very young age but still always found time and energy to spend with her family, children and pets. After the passing of her life partner, Michael Perkins, she relocated to Hibbing to spend as much time as she could with her grandchildren.
Sheryl loved her Minnesota sports teams, pets, arts and crafts such as cross stitch and crochet, puzzle books and was always ready for a game of cards or dice with family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, Robert and Carol Nelson; her children, Josh (Danelle), Michelle (Rob) and Dustin (Charlene); and her grandchildren: Ayden, Ethan, Sean, Jacob and Nicole.
Sheryl was preceded in death by her life partner, Michael Perkins; and sister, Dawn.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at a family cemetery near St Cloud where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Michael Perkins.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
