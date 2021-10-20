Sherry M. Jenner, 59, of Eveleth, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Virginia Care Center.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Jenner; two sons, Michael Root and Alan Jenner; three grandchildren, Arrianna Jenner, Eva Jenner and Lana Jenner; father, Richard Root; and sister, Teri Root.
A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Expectancy Church in Mountain Iron, 8861 Main St., with Pastor Jennifer Tweit officiating. A light lunch will be served after the service.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
