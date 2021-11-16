Sherry L. (Smith) DeJarlais, 72, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Hibbing with family by her side.
She was born Feb. 15, 1949, to Alfred and Ruth (Smith) Smith in Hibbing, Minn. She attended Hibbing Schools and graduated from High School in 1967. She entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Robert L. DeJarlais on Dec. 6, 1969, at the First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Sherry was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. She was owner and operator of Perpetual Care for over 20 years. She was a board member at the Hibbing Raceway, past president of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 8510 of Hibbing, the Algonquin Club, the Mesaba Country Club, her local Bridge Club, the Hibbing Trap Club, Hibbing Bowling League, the 50’s Club, and was also heavily involved with the Hibbing Chamber of Commerce. Her favorite pastimes were; trap shooting with the boys, bowling, racing, and her bridge games.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Lisa L. Foley, Bangor, Maine; granddaughter, Olivia Foley; daughter, Nicole R. DeJarlais, Hibbing; grandson, Colton R. Foley; her two siblings, Dennis C. (Joyce Y.) Smith, Bismarck, N.D., and Jennifer “Jenny” Charles, Eagan, Minn.; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert “Bob” DeJarlais.
Funeral services for Sherry will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Daniel Wieske will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The visitation will then continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Friday. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Her family asks that masks are mandatory during the visitation and funeral service for Sherry.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
