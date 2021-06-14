Sherry L. Kapella, 68, of Grand Forks, N.D., passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.
Sherry Lynn Greenwood was born on Dec. 7, 1952, in Chisholm, Minn., the daughter of Floyd and Delores (Rohwer) Greenwood. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1971 and went on to attend Hibbing Junior College in Hibbing. Though they had met before, Sherry had her first dance with her soul mate, Terry Kapella, at a Hibbing Junior College dance. That dance would spark a love that brought them together for 50 years. Terry and Sherry married in March of 1975 in Hibbing. They moved to Grand Forks, made it their home and raised their family together. Sherry was employed with Northwestern Bell Telephone for 10 years, Knit and Pick for 3 years and the University of North Dakota for 26 years.
Sherry was truly loved by everyone that met her. She had an open, loving and inviting soul. Sherry had the personality that made everyone feel comfortable and accepted. There was nothing Sherry loved more than her family. She loved being a mother to her sons, a grandmother to her grandchildren and “Noni” to her nieces and nephews. She loved to watch her sons and grandchildren competing in sports, dance and play. She would always tell everyone to look on the positive side of things. Sherry will be missed by so many, but they all know she will be waiting to meet them on the “rainbow road.”
Sherry is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry; her sons, Luke (Liz) Kapella and Michael (Heather) Kapella; a brother, Steven (Sharon) Greenwood; her sisters, Sue (Ray) Pierce and Debbie Devall; grandchildren: Abigail Kapella, Makenzie Kapella, Rylan Kapella, Audrey Kapella and Grace Kapella; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Delores Greenwood.
Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 17, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, N.D.
Family greeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, with a 7 p.m. vigil service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Family greeting will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Thursday.
Interment will be in Calvary South Cemetery, Grand Forks, N.D.
To view the livestream Mass, please visit https://www.stmichaelschurchgf.com/live-stream.
