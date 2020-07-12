Sherman ‘Slim’ Kermit Sirjord

Sherman Kermit Sirjord, known by most of us as “Slim” was born to Sylvia and Clarence Sirjord on March 16, 1944. He was born at home in Bear Park Township located in Norman County, Minn.
Slim passed at his home on June 15, 2020, surrounded by his wife, Connie, of 55 years and 10 days, and his two sons, Michael (Dawn) and Bradley.
Slim married Connie Nelson at the First Lutheran Church, Hibbing, Minn., on June 5, 1965.
In 1969, Slim was hired on at United States Steel, giving them more than 30 years of service. At the same time he devoted 26 years to the Volunteer Fire Dept. here in Hibbing. Slim retired completely in 2003. He always said he didn’t miss the mine, he missed the family of workers there that he had grown to love.
Slim adored everyone of his six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews as well as his god children.
He was preceded in death, by his mother Sylvia; his dad, Clarence; his stepdad, Joe Johnson; and brother, James.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Chisholm Baptist Church in Chisholm, Minn.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
