Sherilyn Kay Caroon

Sherilyn Kay Caroon

February 4, 1949 — June 17, 2022 

Sherilyn Kay Caroon, 73, lifelong Hibbing resident, died Friday, June 17, 2022, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.

She was born Feb. 4, 1949, to Richard and Marian (Bechtold) Seline in Mora, Minn. Sherilyn worked as a CNA with Golden Crest. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing. Sherilyn was an avid reader, who enjoyed shopping, and spending time with her two dogs.

Sherilyn is survived by her two children, Tammi (Donald) Gustafson, Hibbing, and Tracy Caroon of Silver Bay, Minn.; her brother, Roger Seline, Hibbing; five grandchildren: Joseph “Joe” (Becca) Caroon, Hibbing, Stephen (Emma) Caroon, Australia, Kristen (Marcus Beckman) Caroon, Hibbing, Nathan Gustafson and Nicholas Gustafson, both of Hibbing, six great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and her dear friend, Pam Olberg, Hibbing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marian; and brother, Sheldon Seline.

A celebration of Sherilyn’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sherilyn Caroon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries