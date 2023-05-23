Sheree Margaret Sweney

Sheree Margaret Sweney was born on September 18, 1954, in International Falls, Minn. She was raised in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1972. She raised her three sons in the St. Cloud area and returned to northern Minnesota often, as she found a sense of peace there.

