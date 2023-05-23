Sheree Margaret Sweney was born on September 18, 1954, in International Falls, Minn. She was raised in Hoyt Lakes, Minn., and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1972. She raised her three sons in the St. Cloud area and returned to northern Minnesota often, as she found a sense of peace there.
After bravely fighting cancer for almost three years, Sheree gained her wings on May 15, 2023, and is now at peace with the angels. It would be wrong to say that Sheree lost her battle with cancer—because the truth is, she never stopped fighting. She was incredibly strong and showed resilience, perseverance, and positivity until her final breath.
Sheree is survived and sadly missed by her three sons and daughters-in-law, of whom she was so proud—Aaron and Sarah Sweney, Adam and Katie Krebs, and Noah and Laura Krebs; along with her precious grandchildren—Olivia, Rory, Brooke, Toby, Arlo and Iris. She also leaves behind her loving and ever supportive mother, Virginia Sweney of Hoyt Lakes, her siblings, Bruce (and Wendy) Sweney, Susan (and Jerry) Hill, Lee (and Mindy) Sweney, and Paula (and Stacy) Wagler, and many nieces and nephews who she loved as her own. She had an incredibly special relationship with her cousins, with special mention of two she called “sisters,” Kory Schowalter and Theresa Halpern.
Greeting Sheree in Heaven were those who came before her—first among them, her adoring father, Leon Sweney, followed closely by her dearest grandparents.
Sheree’s friends were an extension of her family. They say even one friend is enough to make it through this life. Sheree had so many dear friends that blessed her life and brought joy to her journey. Her family is forever grateful for each and every one of them.
Sheree was a fun-loving person who embraced joy and adventure everywhere she went. She enjoyed reading, walking, shopping, decorating, and traveling. She was an amazing cook, a great listener, had a fantastic sense of humor, an incredible sense of fashion, and she gave the very best hugs. An avid quilter, she loved passing her blessings on to her family and friends. Her memory lives on through the thoughtful and beautiful detail in each one of her quilts.
Sheree’s grandchildren were her greatest joy. She loved spending time with them and watching them grow. Her love of life will continue through their laughter and smiles—the greatest legacy of a loving mother and grandmother.
Sheree will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery (203 Cambridge Road, Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750). Immediately following, her family will gather to celebrate her life and share campfire stories at Fisherman’s Point, Shelter #3 (5401 Campground Road, Hoyt Lakes, MN 55750). Vi’s pizzas will be provided. Please bring your own beverages and camp chairs. All family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Little Hospice in Edina, MN (https://www.littlehospice.org/#donations). This was Sheree’s last home. Her family is forever grateful to all the nurses, staff and volunteers for their endless care and love.
“But as God calls us one by one, the chain will link again.”
