Shelly Nissila, 58, Virginia, Minn., passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born in Virginia to Veikko and Judith Kivela.
She was a strong willed, loving caring person, with a sense of humor, a fighter and survivor of many obstacles in life.
She took great pride in her work as CNA and loved getting to know her patients. Family and friends were number one in her life, she will be greatly missed by everyone that cared and loved her.
She is survived by her sons, Gordon and Ryan (Sunshine); her grandchildren, Zanden and Nika, stepgrandchildren: Zavier, Zach, Jessica, Summer, Jazzy, Matthew, Divinity and Gabriel; her sisters, Kim Pettinelli and Jolene Kivela; nieces and nephews: Kristi, Katie, Jennifer, Tommy, Jacob, Matthew, Nathan, Abby, Andy, Emily, Aimee and Angel; and many great- nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, sisters, Diane Imberg and Happy Holkko.
There will be a celebration of life for Shelly at a future date.
