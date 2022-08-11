Shelly M. Skenzich

Memorial Service for Shelly M. Skenzich, 64, of Gilbert, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug.16, at United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Deacon Brenda Tibbetts officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior at the church on Tuesday. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.

Shelly died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minnesota.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelly Skenzich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries