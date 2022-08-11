Memorial Service for Shelly M. Skenzich, 64, of Gilbert, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug.16, at United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Deacon Brenda Tibbetts officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert and will continue for one hour prior at the church on Tuesday. Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Shelly died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s in Duluth, Minnesota.
Shelly was born May 25, 1958, in Virginia, Minn., to Charles and Lillian (Karppinen) Kangas. She was a 1976 graduate of Gilbert High School and shortly after, married Michael Skenzich on July 10, 1976, in Eveleth.
Shelly owned and operated an in-home daycare for nearly ten years, worked at the Roman Villa in Gilbert and was a clerk at the Gilbert IGA. She was a teller at the First National Bank in Gilbert for 17 years and retired from Northland Village Assisted Living (Spectrum) in Hoyt Lakes as an office administrator.
Shelly enjoyed bowling and competitive card games against Mike. In her retirement she taught herself to knit, making slippers and hats for family and friends. In the last year she focused on making little hats for newborns and preemies for the local hospital. She and her husband enjoyed wintering in Houston, Texas, the past three winters.
Survivors include her husband, Michael; daughter, Nicki (Dustin) Jones of Houston, Texas; son, Jeremy (Julie) Skenzich of Gilbert; grandchildren, Alex and Joe; mother, Lillian Kangas; sister, Sandy (Joe) Bozich; niece, Catina (Brad) Sandnas; three great nephews, Ashton, Noah and Aidan; her canine companions: Mya, Blue, Buster and Bonzer.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles; sister, Connie; her in-laws, Nick and Nancy Skenzich; brother-in-law, Dave; great niece, Addisyn.
