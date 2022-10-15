Shelly Lynn Gerulli

Shelly Lynn Gerulli, age 51, died unexpectedly Oct. 11, 2022, at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.

She was born March 15, 1972, in Virginia, Minn. Loved and raised by her parents Sonny and Robin (Haavisto) Gerulli, and baptized in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Virginia, MN. Shelly attended K -2 grade at the Washington School in Virginian, MN. Then transferred to the Bray Elementary and graduated from Mesabi East High, Biwabik, Minn. After graduation, Shelly joined the Army National Guard in Duluth, MN. Serving in the 477th Medical Unit – becoming a Medical Specialist. She was activated during Desert Storm and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas; working at the Military Medical Unit, taking care of the wounded. On one of her leaves, she met and married her husband, Jess Johnston having a beautiful family together. Angela, their daughter and Jeremy, their son. After being honorably discharged from the service, Shelly worked at various positions in the medical field; despite courageously struggling with many health issues; which forced Shelly to leave her employment.

