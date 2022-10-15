Shelly Lynn Gerulli, age 51, died unexpectedly Oct. 11, 2022, at Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
She was born March 15, 1972, in Virginia, Minn. Loved and raised by her parents Sonny and Robin (Haavisto) Gerulli, and baptized in the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Virginia, MN. Shelly attended K -2 grade at the Washington School in Virginian, MN. Then transferred to the Bray Elementary and graduated from Mesabi East High, Biwabik, Minn. After graduation, Shelly joined the Army National Guard in Duluth, MN. Serving in the 477th Medical Unit – becoming a Medical Specialist. She was activated during Desert Storm and was stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas; working at the Military Medical Unit, taking care of the wounded. On one of her leaves, she met and married her husband, Jess Johnston having a beautiful family together. Angela, their daughter and Jeremy, their son. After being honorably discharged from the service, Shelly worked at various positions in the medical field; despite courageously struggling with many health issues; which forced Shelly to leave her employment.
Shelly’s hobbies and interests were making soy candles, she had so many requests. She enjoyed fishing, 4-wheeling, hosting parties, so much more. Shelly’s favorite passion, was family, especially watching and caring for here grandbabies, Brooks and Calvin. She loved them so much. She was the best Grammy ever. And so supportive and proud of her children. Angela and Jeremy for who, they have become and their accomplishments. Shelly was so beautiful inside and out she was the most caring, kind, passionate, bright light, to everyone she touched with her positive vibe, bright smile, infectious laugh, and lovingness to all. She shall never be forgotten by those who knew and loved her.
Shelly loved her family unconditionally.
She is survived by her parents: Sonny and Robin Gerulli; daughter, Angela (Tyler) Rytly and grandson, Brooks; son,Jeremy (Logan) Johnston and grandson, Calvin; brother, Shawn (Annie) Gerulli; nephew, Ryder; and niece, Kendra; fiancé, Kevin Dall; and step son, Tyler; maternal grandmother, Char Haavisto; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parental grandparents: Victor and Florence Gerulli; maternal grandfather, Clifford Haavisto; and extended family.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Biwabik Park Pavilion, 100 5th Avenue North – Biwabik, MN. Military Honors will be accorded by the Quayle-Shuster-Truman-Muhich American Legion Post # 241 Honor Guard.
Memorials are preferred.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
