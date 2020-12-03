Sheldon R. Schneider “Skip”, 87, of Bayport, Minn., formerly of Hudson, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at Croixdale Assisted Living in Bayport.
Sheldon was born on June 28, 1933 in Vance Creek, Wis., and was raised in Boyceville by his mother Frances (Gartland) Cormican and step dad Jesse Cormican. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was an 82nd Airborne Division soldier. Upon his return from his service, he continued his education at University Wisconsin River Falls and Florida State University. He married Janet Whitmore and together they were blessed with three children. This union would later dissolve.
Sheldon had a huge heart for those living with developmental disabilities and mental illness and was instrumental in the deinstitutionalization efforts of the 1960’s and 70’s. He became the Executive Director of the Range Center in Chisholm then later partnered with colleagues to develop human services agencies such as Nekton Inc., Bristol Place Corp. NHS and others. Outside of work he enjoyed golfing, sailing, motorcycle trips and going to Mexico. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and he will be remembered for his kind heart and sarcastic sense of humor.
Sheldon is survived by his son, Dan Schneider; daughters, Mindy Fisher and Jennifer Schneider; grandchildren, Zachary Schneider, Brooke Schneider, Morgan Fisher and Isabella Schneider; sisters, Pat Plein and Kathy Armstrong; and brother, Jim (Kathy) Cormican.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ken Cormican; and brother-in-law, Len Plein.
A private memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 5 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. Watch the service by following the link through Skips obit on the funeral home website.
A public visitation will follow the service at the funeral home from 3-5 p.m.
Memorials are preferred to Chisholm Community Foundation or to ARC Minnesota. https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com
