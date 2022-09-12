Sheila Marie Kne

Sheila Marie Kne, 62, of Chisholm, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her family after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born October 7, 1959, in Chisholm, MN to Merco and LaVerne (Kivi) Nosan. She was a lifelong Chisholm resident and a graduate of Chisholm High School. Sheila was united in marriage on January 26, 1979 in Chisholm to Jon R. Kne. She was a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church. Her faith and her church were very important part of her life. Sheila worked for 41 years with the Chisholm School District. She was fundamental in starting the annual Chisholm Sock Hop and teaching Ballet classes in Chisholm along with participating in the local Boy Scouts and Brownies’ Clubs, the former Chisholm Moose, the Chisholm Slovenian Home, Tang-Soo-Do (Korean Martial Arts), Community Education and choreographed many of the Chisholm Dinner Theaters. She enjoyed being a homemaker and the love for her family was deep and unconditional. Sheila had a love for her family trips where she found much joy and happiness going to Disney World, camping, visits to the Boundary Waters and dancing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially their adventurous camping trips. Every moment she spent with her best friend, camping companion and the love of her life, Jon, meant the world to her. The many memories they made together will be cherished and talked about forever. Sheila will be remembered for her infectious smile, laughter and her nurturing heart and putting everyone first.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Friday, September 16, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Chisholm Baptist Church
901 6th St SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Sep 16
Prayer Service
Friday, September 16, 2022
7:00PM
Chisholm Baptist Church
901 6th St SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Sep 17
Visitation
Saturday, September 17, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Chisholm Baptist Church
901 6th St SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Sep 17
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 17, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Chisholm Baptist Church
901 6th St SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
