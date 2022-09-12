Sheila Marie Kne, 62, of Chisholm, went home to be with her Lord, Sunday, September 11, 2022, surrounded by her family after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born October 7, 1959, in Chisholm, MN to Merco and LaVerne (Kivi) Nosan. She was a lifelong Chisholm resident and a graduate of Chisholm High School. Sheila was united in marriage on January 26, 1979 in Chisholm to Jon R. Kne. She was a member of the Chisholm Baptist Church. Her faith and her church were very important part of her life. Sheila worked for 41 years with the Chisholm School District. She was fundamental in starting the annual Chisholm Sock Hop and teaching Ballet classes in Chisholm along with participating in the local Boy Scouts and Brownies’ Clubs, the former Chisholm Moose, the Chisholm Slovenian Home, Tang-Soo-Do (Korean Martial Arts), Community Education and choreographed many of the Chisholm Dinner Theaters. She enjoyed being a homemaker and the love for her family was deep and unconditional. Sheila had a love for her family trips where she found much joy and happiness going to Disney World, camping, visits to the Boundary Waters and dancing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially their adventurous camping trips. Every moment she spent with her best friend, camping companion and the love of her life, Jon, meant the world to her. The many memories they made together will be cherished and talked about forever. Sheila will be remembered for her infectious smile, laughter and her nurturing heart and putting everyone first.
She is survived by her husband, Jon, children: Natalie (Mike) Yaroscak, Ryan (Christine) Kne, and Courtney Kne; 7 grandchildren: Tessa, Taylor, Trace, Hannah, Connor, Peighton, Madeline and a special one on way, Max; one great-grand daughter, Kendall, siblings: Terry (Mary Kay) Nosan, Becky Johnson, Kevin Nosan, Mark (Carol) Nosan, brothers and sisters-in-laws, numerous nieces and nephews.
Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Ruth and Stanley Kne.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating. Visitation will begin Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Chisholm Baptist Church with a prayer service at 7 p.m. visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service in the church. Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
