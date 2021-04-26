Sheena Marie (Lundstrom) MacDonald, 35, of Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Sheena was born Feb. 18, 1986, in Virginia, to Brett and Debra (LeBlanc) Lundstrom. She was united in marriage to Adam MacDonald on May 10, 2011, in Virginia.
Sheena Marie was a loving daughter, mother, devoted wife, and beloved sister. She enjoyed crafting with her children and going for long walks. Her sisters recall her love for thunderstorms. Sheena was a talented writer and cook. She knew what mattered most in life - personal relationships. She was tender-hearted and will be forever missed. Sheena has a tremendous love for the Lord.
Sheena named one of her daughters after her Aunt Gail (Potter), and Gail’s son, Joey Wrobleski, remained her lifelong best friend. Grandpa Dick (Lundstrom) nicknamed Sheena “Bean”. It stuck for her whole life.
Survivors include her husband of 10 years, Adam; parents, Debra Houghton, and Brett and Glori Lundstrom; children, Chace Jori and Dallan Caleb Anderson, Heaven Layla Gail Hakly, River Blessing and Ezra Rayne MacDonald; siblings, Aleena (David) Johnson and Autumn (Christopher) Jacobson; in-laws, Kenneth and Carol MacDonald; sister-in-law, Joanna Chapman; grandparents, John and Ellen Leblanc, Richard and Karen Lundstrom; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Memorial service will be held Thursday, April 29, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook please go to rangefuneralhomes.com
