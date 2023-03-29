Shawn Dell LaMere

Shawn Dell LaMere, 57, longtime resident of Iron, MN died peacefully in his home on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

He was born June 30, 1965 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Bill and Sharon LaMere. Shawn was a graduate of Martin Hughes High School in Buhl, and from Staples Community College. Shawn was united in marriage to Wendy R. Shaw September 7, 1993, in Virginia.

