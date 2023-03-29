Shawn Dell LaMere, 57, longtime resident of Iron, MN died peacefully in his home on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
He was born June 30, 1965 in St. Paul, MN, the son of Bill and Sharon LaMere. Shawn was a graduate of Martin Hughes High School in Buhl, and from Staples Community College. Shawn was united in marriage to Wendy R. Shaw September 7, 1993, in Virginia.
Shawn loved his work with big equipment. He worked for many construction companies—most recently he worked with Kiewit on the bridge in Virginia and for KGM. He was a member of the 49ers. Shawn also enjoyed fishing, hunting, being a rock-hound, and thrifting.
Shawn is survived by his wife of 30 years: Wendy; children: Jody (Garrett) Kaivola of Mt. Iron, MN, Tim Frazee of Rochester, MN, and Cassie (Brett) Derickson of Iron, MN; brother: Robbin LaMere of Homer, AK; parents: Bill (Sharon) LaMere of Iron, MN; grandchildren: Kelsea, Garrett Jr., Ashton, Angelina, Tim Jr., Taylor, and Isaiah; great-grandchildren: Cora, Kenna, And Emily; special friends: Brian and Sandy Kealy, Bob Shaw, Dave Lambert and Jason Paulson; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Leonard and Alice LaMere; maternal grandparents: Kenneth and Monica Smart; and his parents-in-law: Don and Mitsuko Shaw.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel in Hibbing. Fr. Daniel Weiske will officiate. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
