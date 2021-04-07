Shawn David Ryan

Shawn David Ryan, 33, of Mt. Iron and formerly of Hibbing, died Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home.

He was born Dec. 17, 1987, in Hibbing, Minn., the son of Alan T. and Gail J. (Edwards) Ryan.

Shawn worked at L&M Radiator. He enjoyed baseball and loved animals.

Shawn is survived by his father, Alan Ryan of Mt. Iron, Minn.; brother, Alan (Jennifer) Ryan and their children; and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gail; and his girlfriend, Olivia.

There will be no formal services held at this time

Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shawn Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries