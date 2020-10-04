Sharon Rae Alto, 71, of Virginia, peacefully passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Edgewood Vista Memory Care after an eight-year long battle with dementia. A special thank you to Edgewood Vista Memory Care and East Range Hospice Teams for the loving care provided to Sharon.
Sharon was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Hibbing to Sulo and Eleanor (Laurie) Alto. Sharon grew up in Virginia and graduated from Virginia High School. Sharon was employed at Lind Dental Lab until becoming a stay at home mother. Some of Sharon’s favorite pastimes were roller skating with friends, reading Harlequin Books, working on word finds, completing sequin calendars and setting Hummingbird feeders and watching them feed and she certainly enjoyed her sweets, especially around the Holidays. Sharon truly enjoyed spending her free time with her family and many friends. After many years, Sharon wanted to keep herself busy, so she took a small part-time job working at Sabin’s Liquor in Chisholm. Although she was not a fan of alcohol, she sure loved her job and the many people she met along the way. Besides being a mother, Sharon’s most treasured moment is when she became a grandmother.
Sharon is survived by a daughter, Sara (Demetrius Bray) Graff of Virginia; a grandson, Jayden Bray of Virginia; sisters, Virginia Patregnani of Hibbing, Marilyn Lemonds of Corinth, Miss., and Roselle Brown of Iron; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Nicole Graff; brother, Roger Alto; brothers-in-law, James Patregnani, Al Brown, and Bob Lemonds; and a sister-in-law, Kay Alto.
In honor of Sharon’s requests, there will be no funeral services. A private family gathering, and burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home of Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
