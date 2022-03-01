Sharon May Poupard, 79, of Virginia, 79, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born on Jan. 17, 1943, the third of nine children to Neale and June (Bauer) Leete in Wadena. Sharon attended Hibbing Vo-Tech School where she studied accounting. Following graduation, she held various accounting jobs around Duluth and the Iron Range. Most recently, Sharon owned and operated Jack and Jill Daycare in St. Paul. Sharon was a gifted crafter, having enjoyed all types of creative media, including: painting, knitting, and sewing. She took the greatest pleasure in working craft booths at numerous craft shows around the state. She also enjoyed gardening and playing volleyball on the Jenia’s team. She will be remembered as a loving mother with a quick wit.
Survivors include three children: Richard (Jill) Poupard of Britt, Victoria Poupard of Aurora and Michelle (John) Pulkkinen of Iron; six grandchildren: Ryan and Katie Poupard, Rock Tomassoni, Jacob Foster, and Tyler and Jake Pulkkinen; great grandchildren: Bailey, Brody, Aillie, Evie, Zach and Cambrie; siblings: Susan Pfieffer, Mary Frankovich, James Leete, Lani Boyer, John Leete, and special sister, Kaye DeBaere; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two grandsons: Christopher and Craig Thomas; sister, Beverly Isaacson; brother, Charles Leete; and her parents.
Memorial service for Sharon will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Pastor Don Guttormson officiating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service.
