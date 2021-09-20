Sharon Kay Pollary, 78, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Fairview Range Hospital in Hibbing, Minn.
She was born March 6, 1943, in Virginia, Minn., to Arthur and Madge Herrmeyer. She was a proud graduate of the Mountain Iron High School. After high school she went on to the Professional Business Institute in Minneapolis for dental assisting and graduated in 1962.
On August 15, 1964, she was united in marriage to Donald Pollary Jr. They settled in Chisholm, Minn., when Donald was hired by the School District as a high school teacher. While raising their two children, Sharon became employed at Bassing & Bassing Dental in Chisholm and Virginia. She loved working for the Bassings and truly enjoyed all of the company of the patients she would see.
Sharon was a proud member of Grace Lutheran Church of Chisholm where she was involved in Ladies Guild, Caregivers, Choir, Sunday School Treasurer, Building Committee and volunteered for many other activities. Sharon also served on the Buhl All Class Committee with her husband for many years (even though she was Mountain Iron Ranger at heart). Her greatest love and joy was her one and only granddaughter, Taylor, who was her world. She loved taking care of her and spoiling her. Sharon lived to take care of others. It was her calling in life.
Sharon was “Mama Pollary” to all of her children’s friends over the years and became a mom to many of the aides who helped her at Heritage Manor while recovering from cancer and a stroke. Everyone loved hanging out in Sharon’s Room there. Once she became a permanent resident, she met one of her best friends, Steven Jaynes. They loved to play jokes on the staff and raised each other up when things were hard. These two would have been the most unlikely friends in any other place, but fate and comfort in each other brought them together. She was “Betty Crocker” and Steven was “AC/DC.”
A special thank you to our adopted family and caregivers who helped Sharon from the time of her illnesses (5 years ago) at home and at Heritage Manor, Brittany Warren and Kati Jamnick. Your love, care, and support were never wavering. Additionally, we would like to thank Geri Carlstrom, Carol Pastore, Nina Buria and Jean and Earl Ostlie for steadfastly visiting her. Our family will forever be grateful for your friendship and love.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Donald Pollary Jr.; children, Derek (Sarah Rubel) Pollary, Kimberly (Otto) Maki; granddaughter, Taylor Pollary; friends and caregivers, Brittany Warren and Kati Jamnick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Madge Herrmeyer; mother- and father-in-law, Donald Sr. and Jean Pollary; daughter-in-law, Nichol Pollary; best friend at Heritage Manor, Steven Jaynes; and beloved schnauzer doggies, Colonel, Spanky, Max and grand-dog, Pugsley.
Funeral Services will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 24, at Grace Lutheran Church, 508 9th St. NW, Chisholm.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
