Sharon Joan Phillips, surrounded by her family, passed away from cancer at her home in Hibbing on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. She was the light of her family’s life.
She was born in Hibbing, Minn., on March 12, 1954, to Lester and Lois Plante. She was the third youngest of seven brothers and sisters. Her father was killed in a mining accident when she was 7 years old. Her mother Lois, later remarried Thomas Paull joining two families adding three step-siblings. Upon graduation from Hibbing High School, in 1972, Sharon moved to the Twin Cities for a short time. She worked for 3M and the DNR before deciding to return to Hibbing, which undoubtedly broke many hearts in Minneapolis. After marrying Tim Rasch in 1975, Sharon stayed home and raised her boys. Wade and Troy could not imagine a more loving and caring role model to guide them through life. It was during her boy’s early years that she developed a love for fishing, which lasted her entire life. Oftentimes, she would go fishing on the Littlefork River during the day and race back to be home when the kids got off the bus. Sharon was a part time aerobics instructor while the boys were young and returned to the workforce full time for Fena Advertising in 1986. “Full time” is a term used generously here...because Sharon was not a morning person. Still, she poured so much of herself into her work. Sales calls with Sharon would oftentimes turn into visits where many customers became dear friends. She remained selling for Fena Advertising until she retired in July of 2018. This meant virtually an entire lifetime supply of pens, pencils and other advertising specialties with the Fena Advertising logo. In 1992 Sharon married Jay Phillips. They would have celebrated their 30th anniversary next year. Never far from her side, Jay skillfully navigated the waters of a blended family and has provided Sharon, the boys, and grandkids a lifetime of love and affection. Retirement from the workforce provided more free time, which led to new hobbies. Sharon approached each of her passions with the same zeal and dedication she had for her family and friends. From fishing, dollhouses, sewing, knitting, and creating - she never slowed down. After discovering her love for miniatures, she created elaborate dollhouses for all her grandchildren and even a miniature cabin for Jay. Each one of these labors of love required hundreds of hours, and contained countless one-of-a-kind creations. Of all her many creations, Sharon was definitely the proudest of her family. Sharon was a cherished light that her family depended on so heavily and she viewed that dependency as a blessing not a burden. She lived a selfless life of generosity and kindness and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her devoted husband of 29 years, Jay Phillips; sons, Wade (Lori) Rasch and Troy (Mary) Rasch; grandchildren: Laura, Connor, and Michael and Natalie Rasch; step-grandchildren: Ella and Erin Greenwalt; sisters: Linda (Tom) Taylor, Marilyn Cerar, Elaine Sweeney, Bobbie and Jo Ann Paull; brother, Ron Plante; and brother-in-law, Lee (Lynne) Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Paull; father, Lester Plante; stepfather, Thomas Paull; brothers, Wayne and Gary Plante; stepbrother, Tom Paull; and mother and father-in-law Eleanor and Raymond Phillips.
A Memorial Service for Sharon will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
