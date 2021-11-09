Sharon Joan Phillips, 67, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Hibbing, Minn.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Phillips as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries