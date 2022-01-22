Sharon Jean Servio (Sherry)

This is to announce the passing of Sherry Servio (72) on January 14, 2022. Sherry was born in Hibbing, Minnesota, January 24, 1949. Sherry slipped peacefully away to be with her Lord at the Four Seasons Hospice Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, North Carolina, of ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease, one year after her diagnosis.
Sherry was a graduate of Hibbing High School, Class of 1967. She was proud of her high school and to call Hibbing, Minnesota, her hometown. Wherever she lived and traveled to, the little community of Side Lake, Minnesota, held her heart. In 1952 she was a baby on the land that her parents pioneered, and it was a part of her living heritage until she passed away. Everything that she was, was because of the influence of her growing up there. She loved the lake home that her folks built and the little back acre that she later homesteaded.
Sherry worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse most of her career including Hospital, Clinical, Research, Industrial, Ob/Gyn, Senior Care, Home Health, and Hospice nursing. Sherry obtained her nursing license at the Virginia, Minn., School of Practical Nursing in 1969. She began her nursing career at Hibbing General Hospital and then transferred to Mesaba Clinic. She was an Industrial Nurse at Hibbing Tac for almost five years. She was the only nurse and was responsible for 1,700 men during the construction of the plant. She was proud of what Hibbing Tac meant to the community and of the work that she did there under the auspices of Mesaba Clinic.
Later, she made her home in beautiful Thousand Oaks, Calif.,, for 24 years where she continued her nursing career doing Ob/Gyn, personal care for those in assisted living, home health and hospice care. When she stepped aside from nursing, she became a house manager for 12 young adult men with special needs at a beautiful ranch in Agoura, CA, for almost five years. Later, she worked as the only female Boat Patrol at the Sherwood Country Club on beautiful Lake Sherwood for three years where she met numerous celebrities.
Finally, she made a beautiful barn her home in East Tennessee near the quaint Americana town of Jonesborough, the Storytelling Capital of the World, and where the mountains and lakes were a wonderful place to live. It was from there that she moved to North Carolina to spend her final days with her dear sister Joy.
Sherry accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior on October 5, 1969, and later attended St. Paul Bible College (now Crown College) to further her faith. Sherry loved all creatures, great and small. Heaven on earth to Sherry was being in the middle of the woods or on a lake or river. She was especially proud of her Finnish heritage and often commented on her being 101% Finn.
She is survived by her only sister, Joy Servio Levins (Asheville, N.C.) and many cousins and friends.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Emil Servio (Gene), on May 21, 2004; her mother, Jeanette Korpi Servio, on February 5, 1998; and twin brothers in 1946.
There will be no memorial service at this time. Sherry will be buried by her parents in Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, Calif.
