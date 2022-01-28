Sharon DeGrace Zachary, 83, departed this world for Heaven on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, following an extended health battle. She was born in Hibbing, Minn., on June 20, 1938, and lived there until she graduated from high school and married.
Sharon and her husband Zack raised their family in multiple locations across several midwestern and western states due to Zack’s job. They retired in his home area of Marshall, Ill., where they lived for a number of years until they moved to Lehighton ten years ago to live with their daughter’s family due to declining health.
Sharon came to know the Lord as her personal Savior as an adult and enjoyed helping wherever she could in the churches she attended. One special love of hers for many decades was teaching upper elementary and junior high-age girls in Sunday school. Zack and Sharon often opened their home to many of their brothers and sisters in Christ as they helped build fledgling churches together. As a result, many people around the country remember Sharon as a gracious hostess and caring friend. Sharon loved helping people and enjoyed involving family and friends in her many interests like baking, church work, entertaining, and crafting of all kinds.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Verlin; her parents, Mike and Josephine DeGrace; and three of her siblings: Mary (William) McCallum, Patrick (Jeanne) DeGrace, and Lorraine (Dudley) Calfee.
Sharon is survived by her sister, Dolly Stepan; three children, Kim (Barry) Fisher, Mike (Angie) Zachary, and Josie (Butch) Wolverton; fourteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held in Lehighton with her son-in-law, Pastor Butch Wolverton, officiating before she is laid to rest beside her husband at Lehighton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, Pennsylvania, and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.com
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Zachary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.