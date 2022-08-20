Shari Lynn Aubol

Shari Lynn Aubol, age 53 of Virginia died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN after a long illness surrounded by her family.

She was born Aug. 27, 1968 in Virginia, Minn., to Gary (Helen) Aubol and Margiann (French) Willett. She was a graduate of Eveleth High School. She graduated from Eveleth Vocational Technical School in Optical Technology (just like her Dad). Shari owned and operated Mesabi Eyewear and enjoyed working various customer service positions. She loved people and people loved her. She could light up a room with her smile. She was the photographer of the family.

