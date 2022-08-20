Shari Lynn Aubol, age 53 of Virginia died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth, MN after a long illness surrounded by her family.
She was born Aug. 27, 1968 in Virginia, Minn., to Gary (Helen) Aubol and Margiann (French) Willett. She was a graduate of Eveleth High School. She graduated from Eveleth Vocational Technical School in Optical Technology (just like her Dad). Shari owned and operated Mesabi Eyewear and enjoyed working various customer service positions. She loved people and people loved her. She could light up a room with her smile. She was the photographer of the family.
Shari was the best Auntie anyone could ask for. Her family and friends were her whole life.
Shari is survived by her Mom, Dad and Step-Mom; sisters Joel (Tim) Moe, Jessica (Kirby) Young and Alyssa (Frank) Merritt; Grandma Donna (Jim) Aubol Simmons; nieces and nephews Erik (Annie) Moe, Kayla (Ray) Heltunen, Nicholas (Anika) Moe, Joshua (Erin) Young, David Young, Rachel (DJ) Polich, Abigail (Austin) Alm, Isaiah (Mackenzie) Young, Israel, Lilyan, Judah Young, Lennon Hilde; Aunts and Uncles Kim (Rob) Aubol Wogslund, Dana (Kevin) Aubol Klander, Amy (Rich) Aubol Currier, Danny Aubol, Auntie Dianne French, Stephen (Dawn) French; cousins Rebecca (Adam) Tretsven, Joe (Jen) Klander, Jack Klander, Max Currier, Stacy (Dan) Will, Greg French, Stephanie (Dan) Frosaker, Jessica French, Matthew (Jen) French; great nieces and nephews Cameron, Sadie, Calvin, Lucy, Roman, Bryson, Koda, Kinsley, Jedidiah, Bethany and Amaya; special friends Jerry, Brenda, Lisa and Renee; her dogs Toki and Finnley.
She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Lenning Aubol, Donald French; grandmother Beverly French; infant sister, Dawn Marie Aubol; step-father Ken Willett; uncles and aunt: Lonnie Aubol, Jim French, Bob and Vera Tapani.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Shari on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Leonidas Community Center, Eveleth, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
