Shari Anne Erchul
Shari Anne Erchul, 73, of rural Gilbert, formerly of Marengo, Wis., died Monday, March 20, 2023, at University of Minnesota—Fairview in Minneapolis, Minn.
Shari Anne Erchul, 73, of rural Gilbert, formerly of Marengo, Wis., died Monday, March 20, 2023, at University of Minnesota—Fairview in Minneapolis, Minn.
She was born October 17, 1949, in Ashland, Wis., to William C. and Ella (Uitto) Mattson. Shari was a 1967 graduate of Gilbert High School and married Richard W. Erchul Jr. on July 13, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Shari was employed as a bookkeeper for over 35 years at various businesses, banks and churches. She was a member of United in Christ Lutheran Church, the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary, its Color Guard and the Ladies of Kaleva. She was an advocate for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention for many years raising funds and attending overnight walks. Being the Captain of her team, she raised awareness and helped other survivors of suicide loss.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family, her great granddaughter Brynn and doggies Nala and Nalla. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, going to the cabin on Bear Island Lake and watching family members at their hockey games.
Survivors include her husband, Richard; sons: Derek (Penny) of rural Gilbert and Brad of Puerto Rico; granddaughters: Cortney (Andy) Erchul of Eveleth and Kaylen (Erik) Hanson of Cloquet; great granddaughter, Brynn; sister, Sally (David) Hirsch of Gilbert; brother, Paul (Lauri) Mattson of Wahkon, Minn.; aunts: Jeanette Kivi of New Hope, Bernice Mattson of Biwabik and Annette Mattson of Marengo, Wis.; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews; many cousins throughout the U.S. and her special dogs, Nala and Nalla.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ella; brothers: Charles and Dennis; great nephew, Wes.
Funeral service for Shari will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at United In Christ Lutheran Church in Eveleth with Pastor Jeanne Madsen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
