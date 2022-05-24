Sharan Irene Wooster Guinn

Sharan Irene Wooster Guinn

Sharan Irene Wooster Guinn entered into heaven on Tuesday, May 16, 2022, with her family by her side.

There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at the Bear River Lutheran Church in Bear River, Minn. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Lunch will follow the service and interment after the lunch.

Online condolences to www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

