Shane Russell Monson, 63, of Embarrass (Pike River), passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Shane was at Chris Jensen Rehabilitation Center where he lost his brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Sherri, the love of his life, was there at his side. He is now with our Lord and Savior and finally free from the ravages of the disease.
Shane was born Dec. 25, 1956, to Martin and Thora (Inglebret) Monson in Grand Rapids. They moved to Pike in 1959. He started school in the Little Pike School, went to the Embarrass School until it closed, and graduated in 1975 from Roosevelt High School in Virginia.
In January 1979, he met Sherri Field, who he would love until his passing. When they decided they wanted to expand their family, they married on Sept. 14, 1985. A son, Clinton Anthony, was born Nov. 17, 1986, while they were in San Jose, Calif. Their daughter, Mallory Jean, was born June 7, 1990, in Virginia, Minn., the spring after they purchased their home.
Shane was a working man, on the job and off. When he met Sherri, he was at Minntac. He was there until massive layoffs in 1982, during the recession. He found work as he could in the area but ultimately moved to the Cities where he worked as a hot tar roofer. Shortly before they married, Shane headed to Nebraska to work with Sherri's dad, Jim, while she continued wedding preparations. Jim has often said, “He's an animal. He works like three men.” When the job finished they headed West to California. They lived in Novato, Sunnyvale and San Jose. They moved back to the Range when the Plumbers and Steamfitters offered an apprenticeship program. After completion he would get his journeyman's license. He became the second generation to be employed by Mesabi Mechanical Engineering Contractors in Virginia. He would remain there until their doors closed. He then worked for various contractors in the area. He was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2017, after nearly two years of his and Sherri's search for answers to changes in his health.
Shane was recently described as a “Giant of a Man.” He had a giant love for his wife and her cooking, his dear children, music, friends, fishing, hunting and family. He was like an Energizer Bunny with energy to spare, always going that extra mile.
Shane is survived by his loving wife, Sherri; loved children, Clinton (Amanda Roman), and Mallory (Jason Siebert) White; grandson and special buddy, Derek White; mother, Thora Monson; brother, Kerry Monson; sister, Holly (Craig Johnson); and nephew, Dylan Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Martin; nephew, Michael Monson; mother-in-law, Janice M. Field; brother-in-law, Jamie R. Field; both sets of grandparents; and other extended family members.
A great appreciation goes out to Chris Jensen and St. Croix Hospice for their love, care and compassion for Shane and Sherri.
Shane's greatest wish was to be remembered with smiles and laughter, rather than sadness and tears. For this reason, there will be a celebration of this great man's life but, due to Covid, it will be held at a later date. Sherri can be contacted at 218-780-3173.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
