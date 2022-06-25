Shane Norman Parks

Shane Parks will be remembered on Friday, July 8, at a Celebration of Life. Leonidas Community Hall, 4-7 p.m. A short program will start at 6 p.m.

Shane died on Thanksgiving night 2021 and lived in Eveleth, California and Gilbert.

He is survived by daughter, Krystal Urman; sisters, Sherokee (David) Ilse and Shannon Mickelson; brothers, Shawn (Kathy) Parks and Shad (Debbie) Parks; as well as many nieces and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of Shane Parks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries