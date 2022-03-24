Seth William James Lindbo
April 2, 1993 — March 17, 2022
Seth William James Lindbo, 28 of Hibbing, Minn., formerly of Ketchikan, Alaska and Park Rapids, Minn., walked the steps to heaven Thursday, March 17, 2022, while surrounded by loved ones. Seth was born April 2, 1993, to Tonya Carlson and Kevin Lindbo in Ketchikan, Alaska. Seth was a very talented, intellectual man who enjoyed deep conversations with anyone. He was also highly sensitive, compassionate, silly and very witty in humor. He was a great storyteller and writer who loved hard and lived loud.
Seth was an absolute beautiful, funny, loving, and old soul. Seth was a simple man, who didn’t possess much, but even in pain and torment of addiction, it never stopped him from helping others. Whether it be with a hug, a smile, a listening ear, the close on his back, or good humor, he had the gift to connect with anybody regardless of age or status.
Seth had honestly expressed his pain and emotions through his number one passion, writing and producing his own music.
Seth William James Lindbo was undeniably loved by so many and will be missed more than even his own words can express. Seth’s purpose in life was much bigger than himself and through a full library of his own music, his legacy will live-on forever as a source of understanding, healing and help for souls and their loved ones who are struggling with addiction.
Seth is survived by his mother, Tonya (Thomas D) Carlson of Hibbing, Minn.; his father, Kevin (Ada Marie) Lindbo of Ketchikan, Alaska; and Ms. Keirnan Truckenbrod, the love of his life since the age of sweet 16 of Mendota, Ill. Brothers, Vincent and Garrett Carlson of Hibbing, Minn., Zavian Day of Juneau, Alaska; Stepbrother, Dylan (Sarah) Carlson of Ketchikan, Alaska; Sisters, Kaelyn (Chase) Schneider of Juneau, Alaska; twin sisters, Lilla Marie Mae Lindbo and Gaia Ann Laray Lindbo; Stepsister, Jocelyn Cannon of Ketchikan, Alaska; and Stepbrother, Everr Kistler of Ketchikan, Alaska; Grandparents, Jackie (James) Beasley, Thomas (Debi) Birch of Ketchikan, Alaska, Andrea Jarrett, Reedsport Oregon, Shirley Carlson Grand Rapids, Minn.; Uncles, Trent (Alicia) Birch of Ketchikan, Alaska, Tanner (Kysa) Birch of Yelm, Wash., Auntie Sharon (Bill) Gladziszewski of Anchorage, Alaska, Steve (Carol) Carlson of Baudette, Minn., Tim (Jill) Carlson, Laguna, Texas, Doug (Lee) Carlson of Palm Coat, Fla., Rick Carlson of Laguna Vista, Texas; as well as many cousins and beloved friends, that are too abundant to list.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Vincent A Carlson and Willard “Terry” Lindbo; Great Grandmothers, Jodie Stensland and Ruby Beasley; Great-Great Grandmother, Mary Pearl Johnston; and Aunt, Wanda Carlson.
Please join us in a celebration of Seth’s life from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Seth’s celebration will be casual and simple, just like Seth. Please be prepared to laugh and share happy memories of Seth.
In lieu of flowers a memorial account is available if you feel a need to donate. SethLindboMemorial@gmail.com or funds can be sent to 11106 Laitala Road Chisholm, Minn., 55719 the funds will be used to help bring awareness to those affected by addictions and expenses.
If you or a loved one is affected by the evils of addiction, please call 1.888.744.0069 or reach out to one of his loved one. Matthew 5 1-12
