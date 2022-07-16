Vivian H. Agnoli

Vivian H. Agnoli

November 25, 1929 – January 26, 2022

A celebration of life for Vivian Agnoli will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Buhl/Kinney Senior Center, 302 Frantz Street, Buhl, Minn.

