Lois (Quirk) Passeri

July 28, 1951 — February 4, 2022

There will be a funeral mass for Lois at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, at St. Joseph’s Church in Chisholm, with visitation for one hour prior to the service.

Burial will take place after the mass at Chisholm Cemetery.

All friends and family welcome.

