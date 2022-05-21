Leo B. Talevson

Leo B. Talevson

Leo B. Talevson, 89, of Mountain Iron, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his residence.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at the Solway Bible Chapel in Solway, Minn. A luncheon will follow.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

